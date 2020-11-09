Mumbai: 2 from UP held with country-made pistols

Two men from Uttar Pradesh werearrested allegedly with two country-made pistols from CottonGreen area in Mumbai, police said on Monday

Anwar Illahi and Inam Alvi were caught on Sunday withthe firearms and 12 bullets by a team of the Anti ExtortionCell, an official said

"One of the accused has a murder charge against hisname. The two have been booked under Arms Act and remanded inpolice custody till November 12," he added.