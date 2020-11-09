Left Menu
Man arrested for setting afire minor girl in UP

He set the girl (15) afire Friday night after she rejected his sexual advances, Station House Officer of Dubhar police station Anil Chandra Tiwari said. The victim was taken to a hospital in Ballia.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:34 IST
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a minor girl on fire in the Dubhar area here, police said on Monday. He set the girl (15) afire Friday night after she rejected his sexual advances, Station House Officer of Dubhar police station Anil Chandra Tiwari said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Ballia. However, when her situation turned critical, she was referred to a hospital in Varanasi, he said, adding her condition is now stable. The girl is a Class 10 student and the accused, who is her neighbour, used to harass her when she went out for coaching, the SHO said, adding the girl’s family said she did not inform them about it as the man threatened her that he will set her family members on fire.

The girl’s uncle told police that the economic condition of the family was not good and her father worked as labourer, Tiwari said. He has also requested for monetary help from the administration for the treatment of the victim, the police officer added. On the complaint of the girl's father, police registered a case against the accused under various sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday, he said.

After further investigation, sections 354-D (stalking) and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and means) of the IPC have been added to the FIR, the SHO said. The girl's father told police that on the fateful night, the accused arrived on the terrace, where the victim was sleeping, and poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze, Tiwari said.

He also said the accused was harassing his girl for a long time, the SHO said. The father also suffered burns in his hand while trying to rescue his daughter, he said.

The accused was arrested and produced before a local court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody..

