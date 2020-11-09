Left Menu
Man gets life term for killing 12-year-old boy

Additional District Sessions Judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Sumit. Prosecution counsel V K Nagar said Sumit had picked up a fight with his neighbour Anjul Kumar in Lilon village of the Shamli district over Kumar not standing surety for him for his release on bail in a criminal case.

Man gets life term for killing 12-year-old boy

A Shamli court on Monday sentenced a man with life imprisonment for killing a 12-year-old boy over seven years ago in the neighbouring district. Additional District Sessions Judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Sumit.

Prosecution counsel V K Nagar said Sumit had picked up a fight with his neighbour Anjul Kumar in Lilon village of the Shamli district over Kumar not standing surety for him for his release on bail in a criminal case. During the fight on October 7, 2013, he first began pelting stone at Kumar’s house and then resorted to indiscriminate firing in which his neighbour’s son Harshit was killed, said Nagar.

