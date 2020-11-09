Left Menu
Switzerland conveys concerns to China over rights violations of Uighurs, Tibetans

Switzerland expressed its concern about the lack of respect for human rights in China, particularly with regard to the treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and other ethnic and religious minorities," the Swiss government statement on the meeting said.

PTI | Bern | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland on Monday conveyed its concerns to China over Beijing's lack of respect for human rights, particularly with regard to the treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and other ethnic and religious minorities. Swiss State Secretary Krystyna Marty held talks with China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang via video conference, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official release by the Swiss government.

In addition to the current epidemiological situation, the talks focused on economic relations between the two countries and the human rights situation in China, the statement said. The discussions illustrate the continuity of the good relations between Switzerland and China, it said.

"Respect for and promotion of human rights formed a substantial part of the political dialogue. Switzerland expressed its concern about the lack of respect for human rights in China, particularly with regard to the treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and other ethnic and religious minorities," the Swiss government statement on the meeting said. The introduction of the national security law in Hong Kong and the associated restrictions on freedom of expression were also discussed, the statement said. This comes in the backdrop of several countries expressing concern over human rights violations in China.

Marty and Qin expressed their hopes for an early normalization of the epidemiological situation, and both sides emphasized their willingness to promote regular exchanges between Switzerland and China and increase travel between the two countries.

