Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azeris say they advance

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:53 IST
Fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azeris say they advance

Azerbaijan's armed forces were edging closer to Nagorno-Karabakh's seat of power on Monday after proclaiming victory in the battle for the enclave's second-largest city.

After six weeks of heavy fighting, Azerbaijan said on Sunday it had captured Shusha, which is known by Armenians as Shushi and sits on a mountain top overlooking Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh's biggest city. Nagorno-Karabakh's leaders had on Sunday denied losing control of the city and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continued to do so on Monday, saying that fighting for the city was still raging.

But an Azeri defence ministry video posted online showed Azerbaijan's national flag flying over deserted streets in what it said was Shusha, and Vahram Poghosyan, a spokesman for Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote on Facebook: "Shushi city is not in our control." "We should keep it together as the enemy is near Stepanakert," he wrote.

Shushi, or Shusha, lies about 15 km (nine miles) south of Stepanakert and is important to ethnic Armenian hopes of keeping control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway territory which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians. Emboldened by Turkish support, Azerbaijan says it has since Sept. 27 retaken much of the land in and around Nagorno-Karabakh that it lost in a 1991-94 war which killed an estimated 30,000 people and forced many more from their homes.

Armenia has denied the extent of Azerbaijan's territorial gains. RUSSIAN HELICOPTER DOWNED

Several thousand people are feared killed in the flare-up of the conflict. Three ceasefires have failed in the past six weeks and Azerbaijan's superior weaponry and battlefield gains have reduced its incentive to seek a lasting peace deal. Turkey has strongly supported Azerbaijan in the conflict and Russia has a defence pact with Armenia.

Neither has been drawn directly into the conflict but, in an incident that could fuel tensions, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday a Russian M-24 military helicopter had been shot down over Armenia and two crew members killed. It said the Russian military base in Armenia was investigating what happened and who brought it down.

Military analysts say direct Russian military involvement in the conflict is unlikely unless Armenia itself is deliberately attacked, and that Turkey will probably not step up its involvement if Azeri advances continue. Russia, which held vast influence in the South Caucasus during Soviet times, also has good relations with Azerbaijan, a gas and oil-producing state whose pipelines have not been affected by the fighting.

With its armed forces outgunned by Azerbaijan, Armenia has avoided direct military intervention in Nagorno-Karabakh. The state of its economy, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, could also be a constraining factor. (Additional reporting by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Jon Boyle and Nick Tattersall)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Rights activists slam EU plan for access to encrypted chats

Digital rights campaigners on Monday criticized a proposal by European Union governments that calls for communications companies to provide authorities with access to encrypted messages. The plan, first reported by Austrian public broadcast...

McDonald's to make its own "McPlant" items, hits faux meat maker Beyond Meat

Burger chain McDonalds Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called McPlant in 2021, ending speculations over who the worlds biggest restaurant chain would partner with in a new frontier for the fast food industry. ...

Uncounted infections might help explain recent fall in Brazil COVID-19 cases, experts say

A long first wave of COVID-19 in Brazil that killed over 150,000 people is subsiding, with public health experts attributing the drop at least in part to a large number of uncounted people who caught the virus and developed temporary immuni...

Karnataka govt formulates SOPs prior to starting colleges on November 17

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has formulated Standard Operating Procedures to be in place when degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state reopen from November 17 after a nearly eight month gap. Deputy Chief Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020