Pompeo says U.S. has concerns about Myanmar elections, will closely monitor process

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the United States has concerns about Myanmar's parliamentary elections, which he said mark an important step in the country's democratic transition, and will continue to closely monitor the process.

"The United States will continue to closely monitor the electoral process. We call on all relevant authorities to ensure tabulation of votes and resolution of complaints is undertaken in a transparent and credible manner," Pompeo said in a statement.

Also Read: EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper.