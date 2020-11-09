Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida police on alert ahead of Diwali, top cop cautions against COVID-19

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have stepped up vigil ahead of Diwali and other festivals, warning of action against anti-social elements and cautioning people against not following COVID-19 protocols in public places.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:02 IST
Noida police on alert ahead of Diwali, top cop cautions against COVID-19

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have stepped up vigil ahead of Diwali and other festivals, warning of action against anti-social elements and cautioning people against not following COVID-19 protocols in public places. Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Monday issued directives to all personnel to ensure strict checking at public places that attract crowds during the festive season and at sensitive locations across Noida and Greater Noida.

"All necessary guidelines have been issued to police officials and officers to step up vigil and ensure law and order for peaceful celebrations during the festive season while also making sure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed," Singh said. "The police are monitoring anti-social elements and mischief mongers and would ensure strict action against them should they try to disrupt peace," he said, according to a statement The district police chief also asked people to take precautions against COVID-19.

"People stepping out of their homes should ensure that they wear a face mask or face cover. They should also ensure social distancing at public places and crowded markets to prevent the infection from spreading," he said. According to the statement, the police are carrying out security checks and generating awareness among people about the pandemic while ensuring strict action against offenders.

With 19,414 COVID-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar is among Uttar Pradesh's worst-hit districts..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Pak Army to brief parliamentarians on prevailing security situation

Pakistan Army officers will brief the countrys parliamentarians on the prevailing security situation this week, officials said on Monday. It will be the first briefing since former premier Nawaz Sharif criticised Army chief Qamar Javed Bajw...

Rights activists slam EU plan for access to encrypted chats

Digital rights campaigners on Monday criticized a proposal by European Union governments that calls for communications companies to provide authorities with access to encrypted messages. The plan, first reported by Austrian public broadcast...

McDonald's to make its own "McPlant" items, hits faux meat maker Beyond Meat

Burger chain McDonalds Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called McPlant in 2021, ending speculations over who the worlds biggest restaurant chain would partner with in a new frontier for the fast food industry. ...

Uncounted infections might help explain recent fall in Brazil COVID-19 cases, experts say

A long first wave of COVID-19 in Brazil that killed over 150,000 people is subsiding, with public health experts attributing the drop at least in part to a large number of uncounted people who caught the virus and developed temporary immuni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020