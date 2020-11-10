Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer makes 'substantial progress' in Roundup cancer lawsuits, mediator says

A court-appointed mediator on Monday said Bayer AG has made "substantial progress" toward resolving tens of thousands of remaining claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The mediator Kenneth Feinberg spoke at a Zoom hearing in San Francisco federal court, where a judge still oversees nearly 2,000 unresolved cases over glyphosate-based Roundup, which Bayer acquired with its purchase of Monsanto.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 03:34 IST
Bayer makes 'substantial progress' in Roundup cancer lawsuits, mediator says

A court-appointed mediator on Monday said Bayer AG has made "substantial progress" toward resolving tens of thousands of remaining claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

The mediator Kenneth Feinberg spoke at a Zoom hearing in San Francisco federal court, where a judge still oversees nearly 2,000 unresolved cases over glyphosate-based Roundup, which Bayer acquired with its purchase of Monsanto. Other cases are in state courts. "We're not there yet but we are certainly making substantial progress," said Feinberg, who oversaw compensation programs for victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. "It's just a question of when and how quickly they'll get resolved."

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria had previously paused the federal litigation and given Bayer until Nov. 2 to settle. Bayer has said 1,861 of the 3,787 plaintiffs in that litigation had not settled. Chhabria did not extend the stay, meaning some cases could move toward possible trials.

"I'm not interested in having such an elongated schedule for the adjudication of these cases," he said. Bayer has said Roundup is safe for human use.

The German company inherited liability for the lawsuits when it bought Monsanto for $63 billion in June 2018, becoming the world's largest supplier of seeds and pesticides. Its shares have since fallen 54%. In June, Bayer projected it would pay up to $10.9 billion to resolve Roundup litigation, mostly for existing claims and $1.25 billion for future claims.

Last week, it increased the projected cost of future claims to $2 billion, and took a 9.25 billion euro ($10.9 billion) writedown in its crop science business. It also said it had resolved roughly 88,500 out of an estimated 125,000 filed and unfiled Roundup claims.

Bayer lost three Roundup trials in 2018 and 2019. In October, the California Supreme Court declined to hear its appeal from a $20.5 million award in favor of school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson for his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The case is In re Roundup Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 16-md-02741.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Cantlay at top of his game as he heads into Masters

Nineteen months since he put the golf world on notice with a near-record third-round performance, American Patrick Cantlay is ready to make his presence felt at Augusta. Languishing near the back of the pack at two-over par through two roun...

Golf-Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Former champion Sergio Garcia pulled out of this weeks Masters tournament on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.Garcia said he began experiencing a sore throat and a cough on Saturday while he was driving back from the Houston Open,...

GRAPHIC-Tracking the vaccine race

The race to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus is entering a critical stretch, with several candidates that were first out of the gate beginning to release late-stage trial data. Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said on Mon...

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show from vote boycotted by opposition

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020