Maha: Man held for stealing antique gun from BJP MP's house
The accused, Deepak Sutar, is a labourer who had recently worked at Bhosale's residence 'Jalmandir Palace'. "Sutar stole the non-firing silver pistol, worth Rs 1.4 lakh, from Jalmandir Palace on Monday. Bhosale is a direct descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "A case has been registered against Sutar," Waikar added..PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:10 IST
A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an antique silver pistol from BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayan Raje Bhosale's residence in Satara in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Deepak Sutar, is a labourer who had recently worked at Bhosale's residence 'Jalmandir Palace'.
"Sutar stole the non-firing silver pistol, worth Rs 1.4 lakh, from Jalmandir Palace on Monday. He was nabbed while on his way to sell the vintage gun to a jeweller in Satara," said Vishal Waikar, assistant police inspector, Shahupuri police station. Bhosale is a direct descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
"A case has been registered against Sutar," Waikar added..
