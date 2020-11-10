Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three sectors along LoC in Poonch targeted by Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Army heavily targeted forward posts and hamlets on Tuesday by opening fire and shelling three sectors along the LoC in Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Indian Army effectively retaliated. "At about 1030 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch", a defence spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:57 IST
Three sectors along LoC in Poonch targeted by Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Army heavily targeted forward posts and hamlets on Tuesday by opening fire and shelling three sectors along the LoC in Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

"At about 1030 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch", a defence spokesman said. On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured, when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said. On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

According to official sources, 3589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and the International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3168 in 2019.PTI AB DV DV.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

ADB partners with BMJ to launch a new online COVID-19 Information Centre

The Asian Development Bank ADB has partnered with leading healthcare knowledge provider, the BMJ, to launch a new online coronavirus disease COVID-19 Information Centre for healthcare professionals tackling the pandemic.The website provides...

BJP's N Munirathna wins RR Nagar bypoll in Karnataka

BJP candidate N Munirathna on Tuesday won the byelection to Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, officials said. Munirathna, who joined BJP last year, defeated his closest rival Kusuma H of the Congress by a margin of ov...

Mitsubishi Corp picks up minority stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions for 'undisclosed sum'

Chennai, Nov 10 PTI TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Tuesday said Japan-based Mitsubishi Corporation has made investments for an undisclosed sum, picking up minority stakes in the company. The investment in TVS Group company by Mitsubishi Corp...

First images of final design of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple released

The majestic stone faade of the first Hindu temple coming up in Abu Dhabi will be adorned with scenes from Hindu epics, scriptures and ancient stories from India, as well as motifs popular in the Gulf countries, according to a media report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020