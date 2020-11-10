Left Menu
Maha: Four held for attacking MNS youth leader in Ambernath

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a MNS youth leader in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:18 IST
Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a MNS youth leader in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly attacked Manoj Shelar, chief of the Ambernath unit of the MNS' youth wing, with a sword when the latter was out for a morning walk on October 8, senior inspector Mahesh Tarde of the Ulhasnagar Crime UnitIV said.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered with the Shivaji Nagar police station of Ambernath, the official said. Based on the CCTV footage from the area and specific inputs, the police on Monday nabbed Sajid Mohmmad Akhil Shaikh, Akshay Giri, Deepak Tiwari and Rohit Kamble, he said, adding that a hunt is on for the main accused who ordered the attack.

