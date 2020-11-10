EU parliament committee backs Elderson for ECB board

The European Parliament's economic committee backed on Tuesday the candidacy of Dutchman Frank Elderson for the executive board of the European Central Bank.

Elderson, who is to succeed Yves Mersch after his 8-year term at the ECB ends I December, was put forward by euro zone finance ministers and is to be formally appointed by EU leaders next month.

Deputies voted 33 to 21 with 3 abstentions in favour of the Dutchman. A vote in the plenary session of the parliament will be held later in November.