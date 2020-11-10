Left Menu
Woman "throws" three daughters into lake, ends her life

All the four bodies were retrieved and the exact reasons behind the incident were still not known, police said. The woman's husband was working in a nearby field at the time of the incident, the official said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:00 IST
Woman "throws" three daughters into lake, ends her life

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI): A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her three daughters by throwing them into a lake in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Tuesday and then ended her life by jumping into the water body, police said. The incident happened in Mallapur village of KT Doddi mandal at around 2 pm, they said adding the girls were aged 10 years, three years and 11 months old.

Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the woman, who was "addicted" to alcohol, initially pushed her elder and second daughter into the lake after tying them with a towel to their waist and later jumped into it along with her 11-month-old baby. All the four bodies were retrieved and the exact reasons behind the incident were still not known, police said.

The woman's husband was working in a nearby field at the time of the incident, the official said. A case was registered.PTI VVKSS PTI PTI

