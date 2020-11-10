Haul of fireworks seized in UP, one held

Over 200 kg of firecrackers worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized as police raided a furniture store here on Tuesday and arrested one person, officials said. The raid was conducted in Newmandi area as part of anti-pollution measures in the district, police said.

A trader, Ankit Kumar, has been arrested and booked under the Explosives Act. The state government has banned use and sale of firecrackers in 12 districts, including Muzaffarnagar.

Meanwhile, firecracker traders staged a dharna in front of the residence of Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agrawal to press their demand for allowing sale of crackers..