Andhra Pradesh CM extends YSR Aarogyasri to six more districts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended the scope of YSR Aarogyasri by including 2,434 medical procedures under its ambit and bringing in six more districts under its cover where all treatments that cost over Rs 1,000 would be free. While the scheme was being implemented in seven districts it was extended to Srikakulam, East Godavari, Krishna, SPS Nellore, Chittoor and Ananthapur districts to cover the entire State, the number procedures were increased by 234 taking the total to 2,434.

Speaking on the occasion, after the launch here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, "Perhaps Andhra Pradesh is the only state which has brought Covid and post Covid care under the purview of Aarogyasri and all treatments that cost more than Rs 1,000 is covered by Aarogyasri. The Chief Minister said that the government is moving ahead in strengthening the public healthcare system and thus initiated to bring 16 new medical colleges across the state, with three cancer hospitals, two kidney centres and six multi-speciality hospitals in tribal areas.

He said that one nursing college and a teaching hospital would be set up in every parliament constituency. The Chief Minister stated that the government knows the real value of people's lives and listened to their heartbeat. He said that several shortcomings were observed during the previous government: poor infrastructure facilities in Primary Health Centres, District Hospitals, surgeries under cell phone light, death of newborn due to rodent bite, long-pending dues to Aarogyasri hospitals of about Rs 680 crore, plight of 104 and 108 vehicles and villages with zero healthcare facilities. The Chief Minister directed the officials to pay special attention to the implementation of Aarogyasri scheme and ensure that Aarogya Asara is being paid to the patients during their rest period. He told the authorities to set up Aarogya Mitras in all Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals by December 10 and create awareness among the public. The Chief Minister has launched the Aarogyasri App in English and Telugu languages. (ANI)