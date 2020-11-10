Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC stays arrest of two for participating in anti-CAA protest

Passing the order on the writ petition filed by Ahmad Ali and Shubaibur of Prayagraj, a division bench comprising Justice Bachchoo Lal and Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma directed that both the petitioners shall not be arrested in the afore mentioned case till the submission of police report provided that they co-operate with the investigation. The writ petition sought the quashing of an FIR dated March 6, 2020 registered under Sections 124-A (sedition) and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) at Kareili Police Station of Allahabad district.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:17 IST
Allahabad HC stays arrest of two for participating in anti-CAA protest

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of two people, who had allegedly taken part in a protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR and were accused of committing an offence of sedition, making imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration. Passing the order on the writ petition filed by Ahmad Ali and Shubaibur of Prayagraj, a division bench comprising Justice Bachchoo Lal and Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma directed that both the petitioners shall not be arrested in the afore mentioned case till the submission of police report provided that they co-operate with the investigation.

The writ petition sought the quashing of an FIR dated March 6, 2020 registered under Sections 124-A (sedition) and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) at Kareili Police Station of Allahabad district.    The allegations levelled in the FIR were that the petitioners had participated in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.   However, the writ petition claimed that the petitioners were not named in the first information report. The name of the second petitioner, Shubaibur, came into light in the second statement of the informant, Santosh Kumar Dubey, SHO of Kareily police station said. Thereafter, the arrested co-accused Fazal Khan disclosed the name of the petitioners. Hence, there is no cogent evidence on record to connect the petitioners with the alleged offence, the petition said. "Neither the petitioners have committed the alleged offence nor were they involved in the alleged incident. Only for the purpose of harassment the petitioners have been falsely implicated in the present case. No offence is made out against petitioners," it said.     The court refused to quash the FIR, saying, “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the court did not find any ground to quash the first information report”.    However, the court while keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case and submissions advanced by counsel for the parties disposed of this writ petition with the direction that the petitioners shall not be arrest till the submission of police report provided they cooperate with the investigation.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Complete all formalities for construction of HP Central University campus soon: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite the completion of all formalities for the construction of permanent campuses of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh i...

In a first, Bangladesh seeks Interpol's help to arrest trafficking kingpins

Bangladesh has shared details of suspected human traffickers with Interpol for the first time, a police official said on Tuesday, as it seeks to stop the kidnap and killing of migrants.Minto Mia became the first Bangladeshi trafficker to fe...

Wave of migrant arrivals leaves 2,000 stranded at Gran Canaria dockside camp

More than 2,000 African migrants were stranded in a dockside camp on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday after a wave of arrivals overwhelmed local authorities capacity to house them.Its a disaster. Theres a huge spike in arrivals...

Reactions to death of PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat

Tributes came from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and from around the world after the death of Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator who died in Jerusalem on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19. - Palestinian Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020