Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegal arms unit busted in Ghaziabad, 4 held

An illegal arms manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad was busted on Tuesday with four people arrested while some weapons were seized from the factory, police said. Police in Muradnagar got a tip-off that a suspicious person was carrying a country-made pistol, which was seized when he was frisked at Rawli road in the district. Later, police raided the factory premises and recovered a large quantity of finished and unfinished weapons, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:44 IST
Illegal arms unit busted in Ghaziabad, 4 held

An illegal arms manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad was busted on Tuesday with four people arrested while some weapons were seized from the factory, police said. Police in Muradnagar got a tip-off that a suspicious person was carrying a country-made pistol, which was seized when he was frisked at Rawli road in the district.

Later, police raided the factory premises and recovered a large quantity of finished and unfinished weapons, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said. The owner of the unit Mohammad Umar, his wife Rumy along with his assistants Moinuddin and Naushad were arrested.

Umar has expertise in manufacturing firearms while the other three accused are trained in making parts. In 2006, Umar and Naushad were jailed for making country-made pistols. One country-made pistol, a semi-finished revolver and 13 barrels, firing pins, four live cartridges, electric welding and drilling machines and other equipments were recovered from the unit.

Cash valued around Rs 2.5 lakh have also been recovered allegedly earned after selling the illegal arms..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

People of Bihar rejected dynasty, corruption, divisive politics; expressed faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda.

People of Bihar rejected dynasty, corruption, divisive politics expressed faith in Prime Minister Modis leadership BJP chief JP Nadda....

Study shows walnuts may have anti-inflammatory effects that reduce risk of heart disease

Findings from a randomized controlled trial indicate that people in their 60s and 70s who regularly consume walnuts may have reduced inflammation, a factor associated with a lower risk of heart disease, compared to those who do not eat waln...

U.S. Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to strike down Obamacare

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they are unlikely to strike down the entire Obamacare healthcare law in a legal challenge brought by Texas and other Republican-governed states and backed by President Donald Trumps administra...

Modi hails BJP's assembly bypoll victories across states

Hailing the BJPs strong performance in assembly bypolls in various states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the partys leadership there and expressed his thanks to people.&#160; Powered by the progressive agenda of the govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020