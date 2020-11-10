COVID-19: Karnataka reports 2,362 new cases, 20 deaths

A total of 2,362 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Karnataka on Tuesday taking the total count cases to 8,51,212.

According to State Health Department, 4,215 persons were discharged today and the total discharges have gone up to 8,08,700.

Twenty more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 11,430. The active cases of coronavirus in the state stand at 31,063. (ANI)

