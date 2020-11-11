Democrats secure control of U.S. House of Representatives - AP

Democrats secure control of U.S. House of Representatives - APReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:26 IST
The Democratic Party secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives late on Tuesday with the Democrats winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press https://bit.ly/32AoEhI reported. The Democrats could win a few more seats but their majority in the House was likely to shrink, AP said.
They secured the majority after AP declared three winners late Tuesday; incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O'Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.
