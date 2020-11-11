Plus two bribery case: ED quizzes IUML MLA Shaji for second day

The Enforcement Directorate grilled IUML MLA K M Shaji in connection with the Plus Two bribery case, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Shaji was interrogated by the central agency officials at its sub-zonal office in Kallai for nearly 15 hours on Tuesday and had directed him to appear before it again this morning.

The ED is investigating a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) alleging that Plus Two courses were approved for a school at Azhikode near here after receiving a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in 2014. The ED has also registered a case in connection with receipt of overseas funds by Shaji and had conducted a search at his residence in Chirakkal in Kannur recently.

On Monday, sleuths had recorded the statement of K M Asha, wife of Shaji, who is the owner of the house in Vengeri in the limits of the city. The agency sought details about the source of income for the construction of the 5,500 sq ft house.

The IUML, a major ally of the Congress-led UDF, is in a tight spot as Shaji is the second legislator under the scanner of the probe agencies. Another IUML MLA from Manjeshwaram, M C Kamarudheen, was recently arrested in connection with alleged cheating of investors in his gold jewellery.