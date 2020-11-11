Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plus two bribery case: ED quizzes IUML MLA Shaji for second day

The Enforcement Directorate grilled IUML MLA K M Shaji in connection with the Plus Two bribery case, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Another IUML MLA from Manjeshwaram, M C Kamarudheen, was recently arrested in connection with alleged cheating of investors in his gold jewellery.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:04 IST
Plus two bribery case: ED quizzes IUML MLA Shaji for second day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate grilled IUML MLA K M Shaji in connection with the Plus Two bribery case, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Shaji was interrogated by the central agency officials at its sub-zonal office in Kallai for nearly 15 hours on Tuesday and had directed him to appear before it again this morning.

The ED is investigating a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) alleging that Plus Two courses were approved for a school at Azhikode near here after receiving a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in 2014. The ED has also registered a case in connection with receipt of overseas funds by Shaji and had conducted a search at his residence in Chirakkal in Kannur recently.

On Monday, sleuths had recorded the statement of K M Asha, wife of Shaji, who is the owner of the house in Vengeri in the limits of the city. The agency sought details about the source of income for the construction of the 5,500 sq ft house.

The IUML, a major ally of the Congress-led UDF, is in a tight spot as Shaji is the second legislator under the scanner of the probe agencies. Another IUML MLA from Manjeshwaram, M C Kamarudheen, was recently arrested in connection with alleged cheating of investors in his gold jewellery.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

12 companies to be part of MSCI India Index; Trent shares zoom nearly 12 pc

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement. Other who m...

Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey join hands for 'The Water Dancer' adaptation

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for the adaptation of author Ta-Nehisi Coates novel The Water Dancer. The project, which hails from MGM, will be produced by Winfreys Harpo Films and Pitts Plan B&#160;al...

Philippines extends termination proceedings of U.S. troop deal

The Philippines has suspended for the second time its decision to scrap a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement VFA with the United States, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delaying the cancell...

Plus two bribery case: ED quizzes IUML MLA Shaji for second day

The Enforcement Directorate grilled IUML MLA K M Shaji in connection with the Plus Two bribery case, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Shaji was interrogated by the central agency officials at its sub-zonal office in Kallai for n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020