One killed, seven wounded in late night shooting in Tampa, Florida

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a basketball court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday night, local authorities said. The ABC affiliate said all victims were aged between 17 and 36. Hillsborough County detectives were trying to determine the motive behind the attack.

Updated: 11-11-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:34 IST
One killed, seven wounded in late night shooting in Tampa, Florida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a basketball court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday night, local authorities said. Investigators believe a group of people travelling in a vehicle with tinted windows fired multiple shots as they drove past people gathered near the basketball court.

An ABC affiliate reported that the shooting was not random and the group was targeted. The Sheriff's Officer said a 36-year-old man died from injuries after reaching a hospital, while two other victims were critical and five were listed as stable. The ABC affiliate said all victims were aged between 17 and 36.

Hillsborough County detectives were trying to determine the motive behind the attack. "We lost a life tonight, due to senseless violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

"We aim to restore peace to this community and we will continue to crack down on those who cause harm," he added.

