An alleged cow slaughterer was held after he suffered injuries in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:16 IST
Cow slaughterer held after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

An alleged cow slaughterer was held after he suffered injuries in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. A partner of the accused, however, managed to escape during the gunfight that broke out in Knowledge Park police station area late on Tuesday, they said.

"The duo was on a motorcycle when they were gestured to stop for checking by the local police in the night. But, instead of stopping, they tried to escape and opened fire on the police team," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey. "One of the accused, identified as Salman, got injured in police's retaliatory firing, while his partner Sirajuddin managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of the darkness," Pandey said.

Salman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, is a notorious cow slaughterer and has over half a dozen criminal cases lodged against him, the official said. "During initial probe, Salman told us that he and his partner target stray cattle. They take the stray cattle to jungles and slaughter them," Pandey said.

A combing operation has been launched to arrest the absconding accused, he said, adding that further proceedings are underway in the case..

