Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian baker keeps lion cubs as pets on Gaza rooftop

Asked about the lion cubs, Hassan Azzam, director of veterinary services at Gaza's agriculture ministry, said they had received no complaints, but that the ministry intended to investigate. "Palestinian law does not permit raising wild animals in people's homes," he told Reuters.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:26 IST
Palestinian baker keeps lion cubs as pets on Gaza rooftop
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

On the roof of an apartment block in one of Gaza's most crowded cities, two lion cubs prowl among the water tanks and dine on slaughtered chickens as children take selfies.

It is a bizarre sight even in a war-scarred Gaza Strip that has become accustomed to the unaccustomed. The 75-day-old male and female cubs, Fathy and Filisteen (Palestine), have become playthings for bored neighbours of their owner, bakery owner Naseem Abu Jamea, though animal experts expressed concern on hearing of the situation.

"It is my hobby, I was attached to them and I love to have them," Abu Jamea, 27, told Reuters. "I hope one day I can have my own zoo." Abu Jamea said he got the cubs from a local zoo but declined to give further details.

As his nephews, brothers and neighbours' children played with the animals, he dismissed the risks. "When you raise them as babies, a harmony will grow between both of you and (they) will not hurt you," he said.

However, Amir Khalil, a veterinarian who has led several trips to Gaza by the animal welfare organisation Four Paws to rescue mistreated zoo animals, said he was alarmed to hear about the cubs. "I advise the Gaza authorities to take away those lions," Khalil told Reuters by phone from Pakistan.

"At the age of six months a lion becomes more dangerous as his size gets bigger and his muscles become stronger." ANIMAL WELFARE

Khalil also feared for the cubs' own welfare. "Raising lions at home may deprive them of health, sufficient food and medical care and may result in acute health problems. Especially to the muscles, joints and bones," he said.

Gaza's zoos complain of a fall in visitor numbers, which harms their ability to feed and look after the animals properly. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, they had to contend with an Israeli-led land, sea and air blockade, which controls the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, a 360 sq. km coastal strip run by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

Israel says the closures are to protect it from militant attacks. Palestinians say they amount to collective punishment. Asked about the lion cubs, Hassan Azzam, director of veterinary services at Gaza's agriculture ministry, said they had received no complaints, but that the ministry intended to investigate.

"Palestinian law does not permit raising wild animals in people's homes," he told Reuters. "Wild animals must be kept in proper zoo houses." The lion cubs' neighbours seemed untroubled.

"I am not afraid. On the contrary, we are proud that we have lions in our area," said Wissam Al-Qarra.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK ready to immunise as fast as COVID vaccine can be delivered

Britain will be ready to immunise people against COVID-19 as fast as pharmaceutical companies can deliver supplies of a vaccine once it has been approved, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.We will not ...

HC asks Delhi govt to file status report on steps taken to control COVID spread

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to file a status report explaining the steps it has taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic observing a surge in the number of infections in the last two weeks. During the hearing,...

SC grants interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case.

SC grants interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case....

'Hunar Haat' strengthening resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'vocal for local': Naqvi

The Minority Affairs Ministrys Hunar Haat platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen is becoming an effective platform to strengthen the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat and vocal for local, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020