Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves revamped VGF scheme with outlay of Rs 8,100 cr

The revamped VGF scheme will attract more PPP projects and facilitate private investment in the social sectors (health, education, waste water, solid waste management and water supply, among others). Creation of new hospitals and schools will create many opportunities to boost employment generation, according to an official release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:16 IST
Cabinet approves revamped VGF scheme with outlay of Rs 8,100 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

The government on Wednesday approved the revamped viability gap funding (VGF) scheme envisaging a total outlay of Rs 8,100 crore for encouraging investment in social as well as economic infrastructure projects. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved continuation and revamping of the scheme for financial support to public-private partnerships (PPPs) in infrastructure VGF scheme till 2024-25, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

The revamped scheme will provide financial support to PPP projects in the infrastructure sector spread over a period of five years ending 2024-25. Of the total amount of Rs 8,100 crore, Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for PPP projects in the economic infrastructure segment and remaining Rs 2,100 crore for social infrastructure projects, said an official release after the Cabinet meeting.

The earlier VGF scheme was limited to projects concerning economic infrastructure. The revamped VGF scheme will attract more PPP projects and facilitate private investment in the social sectors (health, education, waste water, solid waste management and water supply, among others).

Creation of new hospitals and schools will create many opportunities to boost employment generation, according to an official release. The new scheme will have two components. The sub-scheme-1 would cater to social sectors such as waste water treatment, water supply, solid waste management, health and education sectors, which often face bankability issues on account of poor revenue streams.

The projects eligible under the sub-scheme-1 should have at least 100 per cent operational cost recovery. The central government will provide a maximum of 30 per cent of the total project cost (TPC) of the project as VGF. State government, sponsoring central ministry or statutory entity may provide an additional support up to 30 per cent of TPC.

The sub scheme-2 will support demonstration or pilot social sectors projects. The projects may be from health and education sectors where there is at least 50 per cent operational cost recovery. In such projects, central and state governments together will provide up to 80 per cent of capital expenditure and up to 50 per cent of operation and maintenance (O&M) costs for the first five years.

The Centre will provide a maximum of 40 per cent of the TPC of the project. In addition, it may provide a maximum of 25 per cent of operational costs of the project in the first five years of commercial operations.

Under the earlier VGF scheme, as many as 64 projects were accorded 'final approval' with a total project cost of Rs 34,228 crore and VGF of Rs 5,639 crore. Till the end 2019-20, VGF of Rs 4,375 crore was disbursed..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cuba reopens Havana airport ahead of tourism high season

Havana airport will open to regular commercial flights on Sunday after being closed for seven and a half months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban state-run media said late on Tuesday citing Cubas Institute of Civil Aeronautics. The mov...

France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery

Multiple people were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device hit an international ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah, according to French government officials. Several count...

Content creators dismayed at decision to put OTT platforms under I&B ministry

The decision to put OTT platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry could put Indian content creators at a disadvantage on the world stage and curtail the creative and personal freedom of makers as well as viewers, a cross-sec...

Janhvi Kapoor digs out childhood pictures to wish father Boney Kapoor on 65th birthday

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday marked the 65th birthday of her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor by digging out pictures from her childhood. The Dhadak, actor took to Instagram to post three throwback pictures of herself with Boney Kapoor.Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020