Brexit talks likely to run into next week - Ireland's Coveney

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal are likely to run into next week, missing a mid-November deadline, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday when asked when a deal was likely. "I think it's unlikely this week.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal are likely to run into next week, missing a mid-November deadline, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday when asked when a deal was likely.

"I think it's unlikely this week. Hopefully I'll be proven wrong," Coveney said in an online event organised by the European Movement Ireland. "I think it is likely to move into next week."

