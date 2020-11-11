Process to fill 1 vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka begins

The process for filing of nomination for by-election to one Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka to fill up the vacancy arising due to the death of the sitting member Ashok Gasti began on Wednesday with the issuing of the official notification. M K Vishalakshi, Secretary, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, is the Returning Officer for the by-election, by the MLAs, the assembly secretariat said in a release.

Voting will take place on December 1 and the counting will be on the same day after polling hours. While the last date of filing nominations is November 18, the scrutiny of nominations will take place the following day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on November 23. Ashok Gasti, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha in June, died on September 17 due to multiorgan failure after contracting COVID-19.

Gasti (55) was elected to the Rajya Sabha along with BJP's Eranna Kadadi, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda..