11 drug peddlers held in J-K's Kathua in 10 days
Eleven drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested with contraband substances in the last 10 days in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. A local woman and a man hailing from Bihar are among those arrested, the spokesperson said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:38 IST
Eleven drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested with contraband substances in the last 10 days in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. The arrests were made by the anti-drug unit of the Kathua police in separate operations as part of a drive to eradicate the drug menace from the society, a police spokesperson said.
Eight FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused. A total of nine kg of marijuana, 33 grams of heroin, five kg of poppy straw and 900 grams of cannabis were seized from the accused, he said. A local woman and a man hailing from Bihar are among those arrested, the spokesperson said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar