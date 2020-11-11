Left Menu
TDP lawyer defending auto driver suicide case accused: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the lawyer defending the two cops, arrested for abetment to suicide of an auto driver and his family, is an active member of the TDP.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking at a meeting in Amaravati on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the lawyer defending the two cops, arrested for abetment to suicide of an auto driver and his family, is an active member of the TDP. Speaking on the Nandyal tragic incident during a meeting here with the minority community, Reddy raised serious concerns over the issue.

"Right after the two accused were being arrested, what came to my notice is very disappointing. A lawyer from the TDP party, Vedurla Ramachandra Rao is trying to file a bail petition. He had also worked for Naidu for the state kapu welfare development corporation as a nominee director in the year December 2015," Reddy said showing documentary evidence. The Chief Minister further said what happened with Abdul Salam and his family is tragic and added that actions were taken immediately after he was informed about the incident.

"We are unable to win over the courts as they are taking their side. We have also witnessed the bail being granted. This did not stop us from fighting further. Today, we have moved forward to filing a bail cancellation petition. TDP is trying to tarnish our image. They have been spreading rumors that the Government is trying to save the two accused in the case," Reddy said. "For the first time, the government is slapping a case on the police department. We see that justice is served for everyone equally. The officers were not only suspended we have also arrested them," he added.

The accused cops were earlier suspended, booked under abetment to suicide charges and arrested in the matter. The accused persons were recently granted bail by a sessions court in Nandyal, after which the Andhra Pradesh Police filed a plea seeking cancellation of bail. "The accused having been an integral part of the local law enforcement machinery, if released on bail can hinder the investigation by tampering with the evidence, threatening the witnesses it being the reason for new ones not coming forward," the plea said. (ANI)

