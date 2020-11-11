Businessman shot at in Patna's Bihta

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
To facilitate comfortable stay of foreigners in the country, the Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida and Ghaziabad districts have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Foreigners Regional Registration Off...
The post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean will be slow, according to the International Labour Organization ILO and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ECLAC in a new joint report.Th...
Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has topped the country in water conservation and bagged the national award under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the year 2019. The award, instituted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, wa...
When a dawn fog lifted over countless World War I cemeteries and monuments in Belgium and France Wednesday, the pandemic ensured that the remembrance of the millions killed in the 1914-1918 conflict was one of the loneliest ever. Under the ...