Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

Judging cases is “my life” and “I love it”, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:02 IST
Judging cases is “my life” and “I love it”, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case. Justice Chandrachud, who turned 61 on Wednesday, was responding to the statement of senior advocate Harish Salve, who in a lighter vein, remarked that it was the “worst way” to spend the birthday.

At the fag end of the hearing, Salve, appearing for the Republic TV's editor-in-chief, wished him and pointed out that the hearing took the entire day. “No, no! This is actually the best way to spend it. I am in court judging and it is my life, I love it,” Justice Chadrachud said. He thanked all the lawyers for wishing him on the occasion.

Justice Chandrachud would become the Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022 and remain in office till November 10, 2024. The bench, also compriging Justice Indira Banerjee , Wednesday granted interim bail to Goswami and two others in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

