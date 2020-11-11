Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenian PM's fate hangs in balance after Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

The fate of Armenia's prime minister hung in the balance on Wednesday after parliament agreed to discuss protesters' demands for his resignation over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire, announced on Tuesday, ended six weeks of fighting - the worst in the mountain enclave for decades - and has been celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:49 IST
Armenian PM's fate hangs in balance after Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The fate of Armenia's prime minister hung in the balance on Wednesday after parliament agreed to discuss protesters' demands for his resignation over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ceasefire announced on Tuesday, ended six weeks of fighting - the worst in the mountain enclave for decades - and has been celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan. Thousands of Armenians protested in the capital Yerevan, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan step down, and several hundred marched on parliament. Some chanted "Nikol is a traitor". Others shouted: "Nikol, leave."

Pashinyan has said he had no choice but to sign the agreement to prevent further territorial losses. But, after protesters set a midnight deadline for Pashinyan to quit, parliament announced it would hold a special session on Wednesday evening to discuss the calls for his resignation.

The ceasefire halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians. Under the agreement, 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are being deployed to the region. Since the early 1990s, ethnic Armenians had held military control over all of Nagorno-Karabakh and substantial swaths of Azeri territory surrounding it. They have now lost much of the enclave itself as well as the surrounding territory.

Pashinyan said he concluded the peace deal under pressure from his army. Nagorno-Karabakh's leader said there had been a risk of Azerbaijan taking control of the whole enclave following the fall of its second biggest city, Shushi, known by Azeris as Shusha. "This is a big failure and disaster," Pashinyan said on Tuesday. He said he was taking personal responsibility for the setbacks, but he rejected calls to step down.

OPPOSITION LEADER ARRESTED Seventeen political parties called Wednesday's protest to step up demands for Pashinyan to quit.

A number of protesters were arrested, including Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party, according to a Facebook post by Hripsime Arakelian, a member of his party. Prosperous Armenia is the second biggest faction in parliament. Russian peacekeepers - who are due to stay in the region for five years - started leaving Russia on Tuesday and are now controlling the Lachin corridor, a mountain pass linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian army said.

For Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia and a military base there, securing the ceasefire deal sent a signal that it is still the main arbiter in the energy-producing South Caucasus, which it sees as its own backyard. Turkey also flexed its muscles during the conflict, providing diplomatic support and arms supplies for Azerbaijan. It was not involved in mediating the ceasefire deal and has not contributed any peacekeepers.

But Turkey and Russia signed an agreement establishing a joint center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday and will work together there, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. Though Azerbaijan has hailed the ceasefire agreement as a victory, some Azeris are frustrated that Azeri forces stopped fighting before regaining control of all of Nagorno-Karabakh. Other Azeris are wary about the arrival of peacekeepers from Russia, which dominated the region in Soviet times.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Autumn elevates Kashmir's beauty, tourism expected to pick up

Tourism is expected to be revived as Kashmir valley is witnessing the onset of the autumn season which has increased the beauty of the area manifold everywhere including Mughal gardens here. During the autumn season, due to the golden and b...

Left parties claim irregularities in final stages of vote counting in Bihar

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were irregularities during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission EC soon. The three Left parties -- ...

Man arrested for pretending to be army officer

A 23-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly posing as an army officer. An army uniform, forged documents, army insignia and ten identity cards were seized from the possession of Ankit Kumar Singh, the accused, a police of...

Employment insecurity linked to anxiety, depression among young adults during COVID-19

A new research shows a strong association between employment insecurity and common symptoms of anxiety and depression among young adults in America. Among a sample of nearly 5,000 young American adults age 18 to 26, researchers found that s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020