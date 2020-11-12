Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya talks reach election breakthrough, U.N. says

Political talks on Libya's future have reached agreement on holding elections within 18 months, the United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, hailing a "breakthrough" in a peacemaking process that still faces great obstacles. "There's real momentum and that's what we need to focus on and encourage," envoy Stephanie Williams said at a news conference in Tunis, where 75 Libyan participants chosen by the United Nations have been meeting since Monday.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 12-11-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 01:59 IST
Libya talks reach election breakthrough, U.N. says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Political talks on Libya's future have reached agreement on holding elections within 18 months, the United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, hailing a "breakthrough" in a peacemaking process that still faces great obstacles.

"There's real momentum and that's what we need to focus on and encourage," envoy Stephanie Williams said at a news conference in Tunis, where 75 Libyan participants chosen by the United Nations have been meeting since Monday. The meeting has reached preliminary agreement on a roadmap to "free, fair, inclusive and credible parliamentary and presidential elections" that also includes steps to unite institutions, she said.

Libya has been in chaos since 2011 and divided since 2014 between rival factions in east and west, with major institutions also split or controlled by armed groups. The internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) holds power in the capital Tripoli, while Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) holds sway in the east.

With both sides riven by political, regional and ideological divisions among the armed factions that back them, and with foreign powers pouring in arms and mercenaries, many Libyans remain skeptical of peacemaking efforts. However, the Tunis talks follow a ceasefire that the GNA and LNA agreed last month in Geneva.

On Thursday, a joint military commission they established in the flashpoint city of Sirte to hammer out the details of the truce will consider adopting proposals for both sides to withdraw from frontlines. Thursday's talks in Tunis will focus on a new unified transitional government to oversee the run-up to elections, with participants discussing its "prerogatives and competencies", Williams said.

The new government would have to quickly address deteriorating public services and corruption, two issues that prompted protests on both sides of the frontlines this summer, she added. The roadmap also outlines steps to begin a process of national reconciliation, transitional justice and address the plight of displaced people, Williams said.

She said Tuesday's assassination of dissident lawyer Hanan al-Barassi in Benghazi "reminds us of the need for Libyans to really end this long period of crisis and division and fragmentation and impunity".

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Chile accuses Colombian man in serial killings of homeless people

Chilean authorities have accused a Colombian man of murdering at least seven people, including several who were homeless on the streets of the capital Santiago. Police arrested Diego Ruiz Restrepo, 30, on Monday after using surveillance cam...

Odd News Roundup: Palestinian baker keeps lion cubs as pets on Gaza rooftop; Brazil artist paints masks for those who want to show their face and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Two tonnes of cocaine worth 250 million seized in British Virgin IslandsA record 2.35 tonne haul of cocaine worth more than 250 million has been discovered in the British Virgin Islands afte...

Science News Roundup: Brazil's health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine; Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at 'shocking' pace and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at shocking paceGlaciers in Chinas bleak Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable chang...

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

As election misinformation raged online, Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month, raising concerns from campaigns and groups eager to reach voters for key Georgia Senate races in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020