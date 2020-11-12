Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC allows Delhi govt to reserve 80 pc ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 pvt hosptials

The high court was hearing a plea by the Delhi government urging it to empower it to enforce reservation of 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals at least for 15 days in view of the rise in the number of cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:35 IST
HC allows Delhi govt to reserve 80 pc ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 pvt hosptials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed the AAP government to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals, saying the situation in the national capital is fairly dynamic and cases of coronavirus are spiralling. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad allowed the appeal of Delhi government challenging a single judge's interim order staying the government's decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds.

The high court vacated the stay order passed by the single judge and listed the matter for further hearing on November 26 before the single bench and till then the reservation of 80 per cent of ICU beds will continue. The high court was hearing a plea by the Delhi government urging it to empower it to enforce reservation of 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals at least for 15 days in view of the rise in the number of cases. Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh people, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ramkumar bows out of Cary Challenger event in US

Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili, here. Ramkumar, who made the final of the Eckental Chal...

IBM, AMD announce joint development agreement to advance

confidential computing for cloud, accelerate AI Bengaluru, Nov 12PTIIBM and AMD on Thursday announced a multi-year joint development agreement to enhance and extend the security and Artificial Intelligence AI offerings of both companie...

Hyundai initiates sanitisation exercise across 292 rural locations

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has commenced a sanitisation drive across 292 rural locations across the country. The month-long activity is aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for the rural community, Hyundai Motor Indi...

Norway views Norwegian Air debt as key obstacle to aid

Norwegian Airs debts of more than 5 billion and a confusing ownership structure are the main obstacles to any extra state aid, Norways transport minister said after the government this week rejected a cash injection plea. The pioneer in low...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020