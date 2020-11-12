Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 300 arrested after far-right clashes in Warsaw - police

Police detained more than 300 people after clashes with far-right supporters marching through Warsaw in defiance of pandemic restrictions, the force said on Thursday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:52 IST
More than 300 arrested after far-right clashes in Warsaw - police
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Police detained more than 300 people after clashes with far-right supporters marching through Warsaw in defiance of pandemic restrictions, the force said on Thursday. Officers in riot gear used pepper spray to break up scuffles during Wednesday's Independence Day march - a regular point of friction between far-right groups and supporters of the nationalist government on one side, and their liberal opponents on the other.

People in the crowd threw bricks and flares at officers, police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said. Violence flared in the city centre and towards the end of the march near the National Stadium, recently converted into a COVID-19 field hospital. Organisers had said people would drive through the capital's main roads this year, to get round a ban from city hall imposed to try and contain the pandemic. But thousands of people marched on foot through central Warsaw in addition to those driving.

"There were a number of flares, dangerous objects thrown towards the policemen and posing a threat to the policemen. There were 35 policemen hurt," Marczak said. Most of the detained people had already been released, he added.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Austria's daily coronavirus infections surpass 9,000 for first time

Austrias daily tally of new coronavirus infections has surpassed 9,000 for the first time, Austrian media reported on Thursday, as the government comes under growing pressure to introduce tougher measures to bring the outbreak under control...

Disquiet within 10 Downing Street as UK PM’s top aide resigns

There are widespread reports of a power struggle at the heart of the UK government as one of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons closest aides announced his resignation as the Director of Communications at 10 Downing Street in London. Lee Cain an...

Ramkumar bows out of Cary Challenger event in US

Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili, here. Ramkumar, who made the final of the Eckental Chal...

IBM, AMD announce joint development agreement to advance

confidential computing for cloud, accelerate AI Bengaluru, Nov 12PTIIBM and AMD on Thursday announced a multi-year joint development agreement to enhance and extend the security and Artificial Intelligence AI offerings of both companie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020