CCTV cameras installed at southeast Delhi's Okhla Mandi area to curb street crimes

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said the initiative was taken as a hike in street crimes was observed in the recent past at Captain Gaur Marg, near Okhla Mandi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:04 IST
To curb street crimes, the police have installed high-definition internet protocol cameras at Captain Gaur Marg in southeast Delhi's Okhla Mandi area, officials said on Thursday. Three internet protocol (IP) cameras with IVR and display facility have been installed in front of Canara Bank, Okhla Mandi at Captain Gaur Marg, they said.

Two cameras were installed over a pole at the divider covering both sides of the carriageway of Captain Gaur Marg and the third one on the roof of the police booth covering the exit road of Okhla Mandi, the officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said the initiative was taken as a hike in street crimes was observed in the recent past at Captain Gaur Marg, near Okhla Mandi. It was also noticed that no CCTV camera was installed on the road, from Okhla Mandi to the Modi Mill flyover. "In the absence of CCTV cameras, it was difficult to get any clue about the culprits. So an initiative was taken by the staff for installing CCTV cameras to prevent and detect incidents of crime near Okhla Mandi. The staff also contacted a CCTV camera expert, who visited the area and advised us to install IP cameras, which have a good picture quality, along with good capturing and zooming capacity," the officer said.

