Missing Israeli soldier found dead near Jerusalem, military says

An Israeli soldier reported missing this week was found dead near Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israeli military said. The military said it was investigating the circumstances of the soldier's death in cooperation with the Israeli police.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:20 IST
An Israeli soldier reported missing this week was found dead near Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israeli military said.

The military said it was investigating the circumstances of the soldier's death in cooperation with the Israeli police. The soldier's body was found near a military checkpoint between the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the military said in a statement.

"Earlier today, combined forces of the IDF (Israeli military) and the Israeli police located the body of an IDF soldier, the late corporal Sagi Ben-David, near the Hizma checkpoint," the military said. The soldier had gone missing on Tuesday, the military added.

