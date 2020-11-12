Left Menu
UK summons Chinese ambassador, says deeply concerned over Hong Kong

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:17 IST
UK summons Chinese ambassador, says deeply concerned over Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain has summoned China's ambassador to register deep concerns over the imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

"China has yet again broken its promise to the people of Hong Kong," Britain's deputy foreign minister, Nigel Adams, told parliament. "Its actions tarnish China's international reputation and undermine Hong Kong's long term development."

"We will stand up for the people of Hong Kong," Adams said.

