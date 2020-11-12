Left Menu
Development News Edition

More development in border areas under Modi regime: Shah

Sarpanchs (village heads) along with other elected representatives of Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan districts, which share land border with Pakistan, were present at the event. Shah said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to develop areas situated along the country's border.

PTI | Dhordo | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:43 IST
More development in border areas under Modi regime: Shah
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said infrastructure development in the country's border areas in last six years of the Narendra Modi government has been much more than in the previous 50 years. Referring to air strikes and surgical strike by the defence forces, Shah said India is now give a befitting reply to enemies rather than the past practice of just issuing a "diplomatic statement".

He was addressing people at the 'Simant Kshetra Vikasotsav-2020' at Dhordo village in Gujarat's Kutch district as part of the central government's Border Area Development Programme. Sarpanchs (village heads) along with other elected representatives of Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan districts, which share land border with Pakistan, were present at the event.

Shah said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to develop areas situated along the country's border. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (India's first Home minister) had stressed on stopping migration and providing water, electricity to the border villages. But, after his death, the Congress government did not implement it, Shah said.

"But now, Modiji has taken up that task," he said. As against just 170 km of roads in border areas undergoing resurfacing between 2008 and 2014, 480 km of roads underwent resurfacing between 2014 and 2020 under the Modi government, he said.

Shah further said compared to just one tunnel built near the border between 2008 and 2014, as many as six tunnels were already constructed between 2014 and 2020 and work has started for 19 others. "These figures show our priority. We have allocated a budget of Rs 11,800 crore for the year 2020-21 for border area development.

"Infrastructure development carried out in these areas in the last six years under the Modi government is much more than what was done in the previous 50 years," he said. The country cannot march ahead on the path of development without strengthening its internal security. It is necessary to stop the migration of people from border areas.

To do so, those areas must be developed at par with cities, Shah said. "Prime Minister Modiji has instructed us to give priority to such villages and implement government schemes in these areas before implementing them anywhere else," he said.

The main objective behind organising such programmes is to make sure that border areas get facilities like healthcare, education and better connectivity at par with cities, he said. "We strongly believe that unless a citizen living on the border is not aware (about security aspects), the country's borders are not secure," the Home Minister said.

"In near future, we will organise programmes to connect people living near our borders with the country's security aspects and make them aware about their strategic importance," he said. Such programmes would be held in other bordering areas across the country in future and the prime minister himself would attend them, Shah said in his address.

Sarpanchs of 158 border villages along with other elected representatives of Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan districts were present during the event. Shah hailed their role in securing India's land border, saying these elected representatives are as important as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) or the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Union Home Minister informed the audience that he along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will hold a high-level meeting in the evening at Bhuj with heads of various security agencies active in this region "to plug the holes and set up an effective monitoring system". Before his address, Shah inaugurated an exhibition of stalls of various state and central government departments, agencies and schemes, such as the Gujarat police, BSF, Rashtriya Raksha University, Statue of Unity and Tourism Department, among others.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa's unemployment rate reaches record high above 30%

South Africas unemployment rate struck a record high of 30.8 in the third quarter, a big jump from the previous quarter when figures were distorted by lockdown restrictions that prevented people from job-hunting, the statistics agency said ...

Iran's coronavirus death toll exceeds 40,000 - health ministry

Irans death toll from the coronavirus rose by 457 to 40,121 on Thursday, the highest in the Middle East, with the total number of identified cases reaching 726,585, health ministry data showed.Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state...

How to Install SAP GUI and Test Connection on MAC?

SAP GUI is a client tool that is used to access a remote central server and runs on various operating systems like Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac, etc. It is used to manage and access SAP applications like SAP ECC and SAP Business Intelligen...

S.Korea's Hanjin Group reviews buying Asiana Airlines - report

South Koreas Hanjin Group, owner of the nations largest airline Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , is in talks to acquire debt-ridden Asiana Airlines Inc, local media reported on Thursday, citing unnamed investment banking sources. The Korea Economi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020