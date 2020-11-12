Maha: Spl drive from Nov 14 to issue certificates to orphans

A fortnight-long special drivewill be undertaken from November 14 in districts ofMaharashtra's Konkan division to issue certificates to orphansabout their status, an official said on Thursday

Children lodged in orphanages and other suchinstitutions do not possess any identity card or document andlater face problems in education and employment, Rahul More,Konkan divisional deputy commissioner of the Integrated ChildDevelopment Services said

Hence, during the drive, details of children lodged invarious government and private orphanages, shelter homes andinstitutions will be sought to issue certificates to them, theofficial said.