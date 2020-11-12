Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attorney General K K Venugopal grants consent for contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:53 IST
Attorney General K K Venugopal grants consent for contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra
Representative image Image Credit: YouTube / Republic World

Attorney General K K Venugopal Thursday granted consent for initiation of contempt proceedings against stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra for his tweets which allegedly criticised the Supreme Court. "The tweets which I am extracting below are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court", said Venugopal in his letter to one of the applicants who had sought consent of the top law officer for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra

"I therefore grant consent to proceed by way of initiating contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra," Venugopal said in his letter

In one of the letters seeking Attorney General's consent for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra, three lawyers have claimed that he allegedly attempted to "lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India" through his tweets after the apex court had granted interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Blended learning: UID Leverages Critical Technology for Future of Design Education

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir The COVID-19 Pandemic may have brought a permanent change to the field of higher education requiring institutions to adapt to the New Normality. UIDs future forward approach and resilience viewed the curre...

India provides food aid to Djibouti amid COVID-19 pandemic

India has provided food aid to the people of Djibouti as part of its assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador of India to Djibouti Ashok Kumar handed over 50 Metric Tonnes gift of...

CIL shares close 3 pc lower as Q2 profit falls

Shares of Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday closed the trade 3 per cent lower on the bourses after the firm reported a 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. CILs stock ended 2.94 per cent lower at Rs 122.2...

Next round of commercial coal mine auction in Jan: Coal Minister

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Centre is planning to go for next round of auction of blocks in January and also appealed to the states to cooperate with commercial mine allottees to facilitate early operationalisation of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020