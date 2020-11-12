Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi embassy in The Hague sprayed with gunfire, no injuries

Images on Dutch television showed casings scattered on the street and bullet holes in the windows. A police spokesman said the motive was under investigation and it was unclear who might have been responsible. In a statement, the embassy condemned the "cowardly attack" and urged Saudi citizens in the Netherlands to be on high alert and to exercise caution.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:54 IST
Saudi embassy in The Hague sprayed with gunfire, no injuries

Unidentified assailants sprayed the embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands with gunfire before dawn on Thursday, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Dutch police said there had been no arrests after the building was hit just before 6 a.m. (0500GMT). Images on Dutch television showed casings scattered on the street and bullet holes in the windows. A police spokesman said the motive was under investigation and it was unclear who might have been responsible.

In a statement, the embassy condemned the "cowardly attack" and urged Saudi citizens in the Netherlands to be on high alert and to exercise caution. The incident occurred a day after an explosion at a World War One remembrance ceremony involving foreign embassies in the Saudi city of Jeddah, which wounded several people.

The explosion was the second security incident to take place in the Red Sea port city in the last couple of weeks, and the first apparent bomb attack targeting foreigners in the conservative kingdom.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of December 6. In a t...

Nigeria expects more Benin Bronze returns as soon as next year

Nigeria expects to get more of its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums and collectors as early as next year as global Black Lives Matter protests spur repatriation campaigns, a senior official said.Godwin Obaseki, governor of ...

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

State-run Power Finance Corporation PFC on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter e...

INSIGHT-Migrant smugglers see boost from U.S. pandemic border policy

These days, Martin Salgados migrant shelter in the city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Mexicos border with the United States feels more like an hourly hotel. His guests, many of them from Central America, often dont even bother to spend the ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020