Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin man gets 80 hours community service for illegal advice in UK

Balvinder Singh Madan must complete 80 hours of unpaid work as per the Westminster Magistrates Court in London order last month after admitting to one count of the criminal offence at an earlier court appearance, the UK’s Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:57 IST
Indian-origin man gets 80 hours community service for illegal advice in UK

An Indian-origin man has been handed a community sentence and fines after pleading guilty to providing unregulated immigration advice in the UK. Balvinder Singh Madan must complete 80 hours of unpaid work as per the Westminster Magistrates Court in London order last month after admitting to one count of the criminal offence at an earlier court appearance, the UK’s Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) said in a statement on Wednesday. The 40-year-old from Southall in west London must also cover prosecution costs as well as pay 600 pounds compensation to the victim and a 85 pounds victim surcharge.

"Madan allowed the complainant to put her trust and future in him. This was a serious offence given the amount of money involved and the impact on the applicant,” Immigration Commissioner John Tuckett said, in reference to the conviction order. Madan was found to have given immigration advice and services between October 2017 and April 2018 at offices in north-west London. The OISC were contacted by the victim, who made a complaint after she paid 600 pounds for inadequate advice and negligent service which led to her Leave to Remain, or permanent residency, application to be rejected by the UK Home Office.

It emerged Madan did not possess the relevant authorisation, training or qualifications as required by Section 84 of the UK’s Immigration and Asylum Act 1999 Act. The OISC is an independent public body established under the act to regulate the provision of immigration advice and services in the UK.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of December 6. In a t...

Nigeria expects more Benin Bronze returns as soon as next year

Nigeria expects to get more of its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums and collectors as early as next year as global Black Lives Matter protests spur repatriation campaigns, a senior official said.Godwin Obaseki, governor of ...

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

State-run Power Finance Corporation PFC on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter e...

INSIGHT-Migrant smugglers see boost from U.S. pandemic border policy

These days, Martin Salgados migrant shelter in the city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Mexicos border with the United States feels more like an hourly hotel. His guests, many of them from Central America, often dont even bother to spend the ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020