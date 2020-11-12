Left Menu
7 Sinai peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash - Israeli source

A helicopter with a U.S.-led peacekeeper force in the Egyptian Sinai has crashed, killing seven force members, an Israeli source said on Thursday. The Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) office in Israel confirmed there had been a helicopter accident but declined to give further comment pending an investigation.

A helicopter with a U.S.-led peacekeeper force in the Egyptian Sinai has crashed, killing seven force members, an Israeli source said on Thursday.

The Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) office in Israel confirmed there had been a helicopter accident but declined to give further comment pending an investigation. A statement by the Israeli military said it had offered to send a rescue team to the crash site.

According to its website, the MFO has 1,154 military personnel from the United States and 12 other countries covering an area of more than 10,000 square kilometers (3,860 square miles) in the Sinai. Some 452 of the personnel are American. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra and Gareth Jones)

