Ethiopia says 242 TPLF activists caught planning 'to sow chaos'

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:50 IST
Ethiopia says 242 TPLF activists caught planning 'to sow chaos'

Ethiopian police said on Thursday that 242 operatives for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had been arrested in the capital Addis Ababa on suspicion of plotting to "sow chaos".

Weapons including bombs and bullets were confiscated with them, city police commissioner Getu Argaw was quoted as saying by state media. Federal troops have been fighting TPLF forces in the northern state of Tigray for a week.

