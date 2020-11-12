Executive engineer arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

The Special Investigation Branch of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested an executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, police said. The accused, Jitendra Kumar Sharma, had demanded 7.5 per cent commission of the total amount of bills due of various works, saidDirector General of Police, ACB, B L Soni. He said that the complaint was verified, following which he was arrested for taking bribe. ACB teams have launched a search at his residence and other locations.