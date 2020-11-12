3 people electrocuted to death in separate incidents in Ghaziabad

A man was electrocuted to death on Thursday, while his brother and a cousin were injured when they were installing a tent outside a sweet shop here, police said. The incident occurred when the iron pole of the tent touched high tension wires.

All the three men were taken to Laal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Delhi and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, DSP Anshu Jain said. The deceased has been identified as Guddu, 20, while those who were injured are his brother Rinku, 24, and cousin Ajay. In a similar incident on Wednesday, a high tension wire fell on a transformer, killing a man and his grandson and injuring one other person.

An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh was given to the victims' family but they denied to accept the amount and demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation, an official said..