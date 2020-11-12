Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 people electrocuted to death in separate incidents in Ghaziabad

A man was electrocuted to death on Thursday, while his brother and a cousin were injured when they were installing a tent outside a sweet shop here, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:01 IST
3 people electrocuted to death in separate incidents in Ghaziabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pxhere

A man was electrocuted to death on Thursday, while his brother and a cousin were injured when they were installing a tent outside a sweet shop here, police said. The incident occurred when the iron pole of the tent touched high tension wires.

All the three men were taken to Laal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Delhi and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, DSP Anshu Jain said. The deceased has been identified as Guddu, 20, while those who were injured are his brother Rinku, 24, and cousin Ajay. In a similar incident on Wednesday, a high tension wire fell on a transformer, killing a man and his grandson and injuring one other person.

An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh was given to the victims' family but they denied to accept the amount and demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation, an official said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

German minister sees COVID-19 restrictions through winter

Germanys health minister said on Thursday he expects restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic will continue through winter, with life unlikely to get back to normal in December or January even if infections fall. I dont see eve...

Congressional COVID-19 impasse continues, Pelosi warns 'house is burning down'

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday urged renewed negotiations over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus aid proposal, but the top Republican immediately rejected their approach as too expensive, continuing a months-long impasse.Ho...

Armenia says airspace still open to civil aircraft

Armenias airspace remains open to civil aircraft, the Civil Aviation Committee head said on Thursday, denying a report by Russias Interfax news agency that Armenia had declared a no-fly zone over its territory and Nagorno-Karabakh.Armenia, ...

Russian counter-sanctions on European officials over Navalny

Moscow has adopted sanctions against a number of German and French officials in response to the European Unions sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russias foreign minister said Thursday. Navalny, a cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020