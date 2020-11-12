Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Two arrested for fraud in name of PM Mudra Yojna

The accused were held by officials from the Sadabad police station and the Cyber Cell of the district on Wednesday following complaints of fraud in the name of the central government scheme, they said. Those held have been identified as Nitish Agrawal, a native of Ghaziabad, and Rohit Lal Gautam, who hails from Pratapgarh, the Hathras Police said in a statement.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 12-11-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:01 IST
UP: Two arrested for fraud in name of PM Mudra Yojna

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras have arrested two men for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of getting them loans under the Prime Minister Mudra Yojna, officials said on Thursday. The accused were held by officials from the Sadabad police station and the Cyber Cell of the district on Wednesday following complaints of fraud in the name of the central government scheme, they said.

Those held have been identified as Nitish Agrawal, a native of Ghaziabad, and Rohit Lal Gautam, who hails from Pratapgarh, the Hathras Police said in a statement. "The accused are part of a gang that has duped several people by contacting them over the phone and assuring them loan under the Pradhan Minister Mudra Yojna in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. They targeted gullible loan seekers but then sought money from them in the name of file charge, commission, insurance, GST, agreement, etc," the police said.

Hathras Cyber Cell Sub-Inspector Subodh Mann said the accused had access to data of "lakhs of people" across the country and were linked with their partners based in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). "We have got details of some of their bank accounts in which they would receive the money by duping people. However, there are several more accounts which are to be traced, after which the extent of money gained by them through fraud can be ascertained," Mann told PTI.

MUDRA, which stands for Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd, is a financial institution set up by the central government for development and refinancing of micro units enterprises. The police have seized 11 mobile phones, three laptops, four ATM cards and Rs 15,000 cash from the accused, the officials said.

Detailed interrogation is underway, they said, adding Hathras Police chief Vineet Jaiswal has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the Cyber Cell for cracking the case..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday. A to...

Northern Ireland parties reach deal to extend COVID-19 restrictions

Northern Irelands power-sharing government on Thursday agreed to extend COVID-19 restrictions for between one and two weeks, falling short of stricter measures demanded by Irish nationalist parties. Northern Ireland in mid-October became th...

Jharkhand allows bursting of firecrackers for 2 hours on Diwali

People of Jharkhand can burst firecrackers for two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm on the day of Diwali, the states pollution control body said in an order on Thursday. In the urban areas of several districts including Ranchi where the pollu...

Remote Canadian town programs radar to spot approaching polar bears

Along the frosty coast of Hudson Bay, hundreds of polar bears have been wandering for weeks, waiting for the wintertime sea ice to form so they can return to hunting ringed seals.Until then, they represent a danger to the 900 people living ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020