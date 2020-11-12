Maha: Van carrying Rs 4 cr in cash stolen in Palghar district

Unidentified persons stole a cash van with about Rs 4 crore inside in Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, the police said. The van was stolen from near an ATM of a private bank around 5.30 in the evening, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil.

Driver of the van too went missing and it is suspected that he was involved in the theft, he said. While the exact amount that was looted was yet to be ascertained, it was in the range of Rs 4 crore, another police official said.

Further probe is on..