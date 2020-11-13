Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Justice Department faults Acosta for 'poor judgment' over Epstein deal

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 06:10 IST
U.S. Justice Department faults Acosta for 'poor judgment' over Epstein deal

An internal Justice Department investigation has concluded that then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta exercised "poor judgment" by allowing financier Jeffrey Epstein to enter a non-prosecution agreement over alleged sex crimes, but cleared him and other prosecutors of professional misconduct in their handling of the case. In a statement released on Thursday, the Justice Department said that when Acosta let Epstein enter the non-prosecution agreement in 2008 that spared him from federal sex-trafficking charges, he "failed to make certain that the state of Florida intended to and would notify victims identified through the federal investigation about the state plea hearing."

The department said that while no federal prosecutors engaged in wrongdoing, Epstein's victims "were not treated with the forthrightness and sensitivity" they deserved. It added that Acosta’s decision to resolve the federal investigation through the non-prosecution agreement "constitutes poor judgment." The 2008 agreement with Epstein has come under intense scrutiny in recent years following an investigation by the Miami Herald. Under the terms of the deal, Epstein pleaded guilty to lesser state charges and served a brief stint in jail where he was granted daily work release.

At the time, Acosta was serving as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Last year, federal prosecutors in New York resuscitated the case and charged Epstein with sex trafficking of minors.

Acosta, who was then labor secretary under President Donald Trump, initially tried to defend his role in the previous Epstein investigation. But he resigned amid growing pressure a few days later. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York of an apparent suicide about a month later.

In a statement released by his attorney on Thursday, Acosta said the finding by the Office of Professional Responsibility "fully debunks allegations" that his office had "improperly cut Epstein a 'sweet-heart deal' or purposefully avoided investigating potential wrongdoing by various prominent individuals." He added that the Epstein case was now "vastly more lurid and sweeping" than previously known in 2008.

The findings by the Office of Professional Responsibility, which investigates misconduct by Justice Department personnel, were announced earlier on Thursday by Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who blasted the agency for not taking a more forceful stance. "Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn't 'poor judgment' - it is a disgusting failure," Sasse, who had requested the internal Justice Department probe, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Epstein's longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in connection with the case, and has pleaded not guilty to charges that she lured underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Chicago and Detroit told to hunker down as pandemic surges

Chicagos mayor issued a month-long stay-at-home advisory on Thursday, and Detroits public schools called a halt to in-person instruction to curb the spread of the coronavirus as more than a dozen U.S. states reported a doubling of new COVID...

Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus -The Lancet

Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal ...

Panama's Copa Airlines to resume flights to Venezuela late November

Panamas Copa Airlines said on Thursday that it would resume flights to Venezuela on Nov. 24 following an eight-month suspension because of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Copa Airlines will initially operate three flig...

U.S. Justice Department faults Acosta for 'poor judgment' over Epstein deal

An internal Justice Department investigation has concluded that then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta exercised poor judgment by allowing financier Jeffrey Epstein to enter a non-prosecution agreement over alleged sex crimes, but cleared him and o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020