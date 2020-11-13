Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Union chief sacks security head after Ethiopia questions loyalty

The order came after a Nov. 10 letter from Ethiopia's Defense Ministry raising its concerns over his loyalties. An African Union official confirmed the authenticity of the two letters to Reuters. Ethiopia's defense ministry cited the conflict in its letter to the AU, and describing Gebreegziabher as a "Major General", it said he was not committed to the AU or the Ethiopian government. It was not immediately possible to confirm Gebreegziabher's ethnicity.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 12:12 IST
African Union chief sacks security head after Ethiopia questions loyalty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The African Union has dismissed its security head, an Ethiopian national, after the Ethiopian government accused him of disloyalty to the country amid its conflict with a restive region that threatens to destabilize the Horn of Africa. The office of the bloc's chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, ordered the dismissal of Gebreegziabher Mebratu Melese in a memo dated Nov. 11 that was reviewed by Reuters. The order came after a Nov. 10 letter from Ethiopia's Defense Ministry raising its concerns over his loyalties.

An African Union official confirmed the authenticity of the two letters to Reuters. The defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. Air strikes and ground combat between Ethiopian troops and local forces in the northern Tigray region have killed hundreds, stirring ethnic tensions and sending refugees flooding into neighbouring Sudan.

The conflict began on Nov.4, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an offensive after accusing Tigray's leaders of ordering an attack on a federal military base and defying his authority. Ethiopia's defense ministry cited the conflict in its letter to the AU, and describing Gebreegziabher as a "Major General", it said he was not committed to the AU or the Ethiopian government.

It was not immediately possible to confirm Gebreegziabher's ethnicity. The government said on Thursday it had arrested about 150 150 "criminal" operatives for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the capital Addis Ababa and elsewhere on suspicion of planning "terror attacks".

"Ethnically targeted measures, hate speech and allegations of atrocities occurring in Ethiopia are deeply worrying," the European Union said in a statement on Thursday. Ethiopia hosts the AU headquarters, in Addis Ababa. Nearly 4,400 Ethiopian troops currently serve in the bloc's peacekeeping force in Somalia, according to the AU.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PNG prime minister faces leadership test after allies withdraw support

Papua New Guinea PNG Prime Minister James Marape is facing a threat to his leadership after several high-profile government members switched to the opposition on Friday, citing growing economic worries facing the indebted Pacific nation. Ma...

Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH Mission

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has the largest infrastructure in the country in the AYUSH sector. He said the sta...

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversu...

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020